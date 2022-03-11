Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $142.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,833,160. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

