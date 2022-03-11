GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -213.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. GoodRx has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,372 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,049,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

