FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

FibroGen stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $21,862,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

