StockNews.com Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 935,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

