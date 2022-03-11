Financial Review: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assure and Isoray.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and Isoray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 22.39 -$15.04 million ($0.24) -25.42 Isoray $10.05 million 4.90 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.94

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isoray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14%

Summary

Isoray beats Assure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

