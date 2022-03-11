Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.56.

OLED opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

