Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

