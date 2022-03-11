UBS Group AG Has $5.41 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of Impinj worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

