Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 477.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 117,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 274.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

