Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $215,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,756 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GIL opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

