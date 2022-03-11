Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $79,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.