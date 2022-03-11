Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BCE also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

