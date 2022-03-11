Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

SWN opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

