Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

