Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$397,450.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$159.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$122.69 and a 52 week high of C$167.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

