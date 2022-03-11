Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

