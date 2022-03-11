Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $319,307.52 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WHD opened at $59.60 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

