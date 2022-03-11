Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 420.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

