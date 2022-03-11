Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KBWY opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.