Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $160.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

NYSE WSM opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.58.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $8,738,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

