First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 13th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

