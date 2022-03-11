Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,913,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 116,280.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

