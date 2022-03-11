LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,731 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

TRI opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.