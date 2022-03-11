Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

ATLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

