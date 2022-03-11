LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

