Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 8,393 Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 216.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

