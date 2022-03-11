7,561 Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landec by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landec by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.17. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. Analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Landec (Get Rating)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.