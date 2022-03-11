Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.