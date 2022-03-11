Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 3,926 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday.

KIRK stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

