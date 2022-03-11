Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,659,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $31.33 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

