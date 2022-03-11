Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

