Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 4,590 Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $255.94 million, a PE ratio of -62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.