Millennium Management LLC Purchases 253,017 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 224,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.