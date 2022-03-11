HC Wainwright Boosts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $46.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANAB. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

