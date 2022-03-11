Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

