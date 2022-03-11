Scotiabank Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$51.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGHSF. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $30.24 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

