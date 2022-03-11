Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $35.23 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citi Trends by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.