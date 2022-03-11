CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.