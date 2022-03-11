Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $232,000 in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $748.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

