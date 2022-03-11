Analyzing California BanCorp (CALB) & Its Competitors

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB – Get Rating) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare California BanCorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get California BanCorp alerts:

This table compares California BanCorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million $13.37 million 13.90 California BanCorp Competitors $1.27 billion $292.04 million 12.13

California BanCorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% California BanCorp Competitors 29.12% 12.43% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp Competitors 2210 9271 7483 541 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given California BanCorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California BanCorp rivals beat California BanCorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.