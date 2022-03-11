Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cytek BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,448,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,679 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

