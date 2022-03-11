Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 9,822 Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PICC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

