Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.19 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

