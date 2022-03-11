Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $425,000 in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

INTA stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

