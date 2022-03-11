Financial Comparison: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 11.31 $42.54 million $0.40 4.60 Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.98 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -3.10

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42% Vivint Smart Home -20.65% N/A -10.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 148.07%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

