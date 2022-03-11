Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,320. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.08 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $951.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.