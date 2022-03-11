Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.