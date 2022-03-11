IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IDEX stock opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.12. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,530,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

