Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse Financial witnessed record sales for both Shield Level annuities and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in 2021. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.