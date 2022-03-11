Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

